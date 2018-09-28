Police report for Sept. 28

The Bristol police reported the following incidents:

Muhnad Abuali, 20, of 4 Mccabe Ct., Little Ferry, New Jersey, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jehora Bajrami, 25, of 87 Lurton St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with criminal attempt to illegally obtain or supply drugs, and to fraud or conceal or give a false statement.

Shawn M. Belden, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Marvin T. Davis, 30, of 155 Redstone Hill, Apt. 58, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Santos Ray Gonzalez, 21, of 785 Terryville Ave., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with second degree violation of the conditions of release.

Abdallah Kayed, 20, of 268 Madison Ave., Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Robert Russell Overton, 39, of 245 Whalley Ave., New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.

Brianna T. Rosado, 24, of 276 Round Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sheena Thompson, 27, of 90 Locust St., Apt. 1, Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.

Scott John Cote, 40, 572 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and creating a public disturbance.

Douglas P. Fiorillo, 60, of 5 Hampton Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and assault on a victim aged at least 60 years.

Jose R. Diaz, 30, of 200 Blakeslee St., Apt. 120, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 19, and charged with violation of probation.

Rebecca A. Bobola, 47, of 423 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.

Andrea Ferrara, 37, of 295 Redstone Hill Rd., Apt. 50, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Richard Allen Hornberger, 56, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Roger Keyes, 56, of 205 Allen St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20, and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.

Jerome William Manning, 36, of 8 Kimball Dr., Apt. 2N, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.

Kenneth Elyosius, 65, of 42 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree harassment.

Olga Ariana Frejlich, 19, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

James D. Kellerstedt, 39, of 63 Caesar Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Robin Miessau, 34, of 102 Greystone Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Dante Westerlund, 22, of 22 Curtiss St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with second degree criminal mischief.

John James Wilkes, 47, of 13 Dwight St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, assault on a victim aged at least 60 years, second degree threatening, and third degree strangulation.

Cory Boucher, 34, of 578 Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 22, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Charette, 55, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 22, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and assault on a peace officer or fire or EMS worker.

Reid C. Jeanson, 34, of 186 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 22, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Emmanuel Mejia-Martinez, 26, of 96 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 22, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and failure to obey a control signal.

Tara M. Simard, 39, of 186 Surrey Dr., Apt. 129, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

David Lockhart, 61, of 257 N. Main St., Thomaston, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 23, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too closely.

Stephen Robert Stumpf, 50, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 23, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.