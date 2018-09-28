Road work scheduled for Oct. 1 to 4

The City of Bristol is scheduled to perform work on the roadway located along your property.

The process is called “Double Micro-Surfacing” and consists of applying two surface coats to the existing asphalt. Work is scheduled to being Monday, Oct. 1 and will occur on the following streets:

Corbin Ridge

Payton Terrace

Cameron Drive

Tiffany Lane

Doris Road

Hill Street

The work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. While the contractor is working in front of your house, access to your driveway may be limited for a period of approximately 30 minutes. You may be delayed access to the road for a period of 10 to 15 minutes. Residents should plan accordingly by allowing 10-15 minutes for extra travel time while work is occurring on your street.

Please note that bus routes and emergency services will not be impacted.

The contractor will have staff on site to limit public access to the equipment and the roadway during the process. The city requests that residents please pay attention to construction workers and traffic signs to stay clear of the immediate work area.

Subject to weather conditions, anticipated work associated with the Double Micro Surfacing shall be completed by Thursday, Oct. 4.

Contact Nancy Levesque, P.E. or Raymond Rogozinski, P.E. in the City Engineering Department at (860)584-6297 with any concerns or questions.