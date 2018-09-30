Fire report for Sept. 28

aThe Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Sept. 14

223 Broad St., accident potential accident.

62 Phelps Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

15 Indiana St., building fire.

100 Sims Rd., service call, other.

570 Stafford Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

16 Willis St., cooking fire, confined to container.

North Main St. and Riverside Avenue, oil or other combustible liquid spil..

Riverside and Middle street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Sept. 15

150 North Main St., lock-out.

578 Terryville Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

79 Magnolia Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

150 King St., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 16

266 Wolcott Rd., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

109 Vance Rd, unauthorized burning.

Mountain Road and Downs Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Sept. 17

218 West St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

1389 Stafford Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

28 Matthews St., unauthorized burning.

1001 Stafford Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

125 West St., cooking fire, confined to container.

95 Emmett St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

25 West St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

760 Willis St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Sept. 18

Stafford Avenue and vehicle accident, general cleanup.

199 Chapel St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

747 Pine St., lock-out.

145 Vance Dr., lock-out.

7 Andrews St., person in distress, other.

169 Maple Ave., system malfunction, other.

85 Sunnydale Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

8 Oakwood Circle, smoke detector activation, no fire.

71 Palmorr Pl., smoke detector activation, no fire.

125 Apple Rd, service call, other.

Sept. 19

22 Jay Lane, good intent call.

530 Stevens St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

164 Jerome Ave., lock-in.

18 Atkins Ave., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

325 Oakland St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

90 Mercier Ave., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

6 Marsh Rd, cooking fire, confined to container.

200 Blakeslee St., gas leak (natural gas or LPB).

284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Sept. 20

5 High St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

396 Matthews St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Memorial Boulevard and Riverside Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

92 Harrison St., hazardous condition, other.

Clark Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Prospect Street and Queen Street,

237 East Rd., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Sept. 21

718 Pine St, alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

111 Daley St., assist police or other governmental agency.