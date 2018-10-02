Obituaries: Amanda Izaguirre

Amanda Izaguirre, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday September 29, 2018.

Amanda was born on November 17, 1942 in Honduras, the daughter of the late Modesto and Ela (Castro) Izaguirre.

She was a seamstress in her youth and loved to cook for her family and she loved her flowers that she planted and watered. Most importantly, she loved God.

She is survived by her sons, Erwin Coello, Jose Coello, Jorge Coello and Luis Nolan; her daughters, Tesly Coello, Amanda Coello, Tesly Nolan and her husband Ray Nolan; two brothers, four sisters, thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sons Luis Manuel and Osman Ezikiel Coello Izaguirre.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening October 4, 2018 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. A graveside service will be held on Friday October 5, 2018 at the Barnard Memorial Chapel at Forestville Cemetery, Circle St. Bristol at 11AM.

