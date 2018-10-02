Obituaries: Elsie Piasecki

Elsie (Miller) Piasecki died peacefully on September 28, 2018. She lived her 100 years dancing and singing to the very end.

She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Frader) Jackovich.

She loved to travel, play bingo and go to the casino. But her main passion was crocheting beautiful afghans and doilies and doing crafts with her sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce DeFillippi, and her son, Arthur (Butch) Miller of Ashford, CT. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren – Donna Brown, Debi Colacrai, Lisa Pozniak, Kip Miller, and Frank Spirito, and many great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Piasecki; her daughter Barbara Spirito; her brothers Robert, Alfred, William, Arthur and John, and her sister Cynthia Caron.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Apple Rehab in Plainville for their care and compassion, especially Rosemary.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday October 2, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 9AM until the start of the funeral service at 11AM, followed by a procession to West Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Elsie’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com