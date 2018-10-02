Obituaries: Esther Broadwell

Esther (White) Broadwell, 96, of Bristol, wife of the late Robert R. Broadwell passed away Thursday Sept.

27, 2018 at The Pines at Bristol.

Esther was born Dec. 27, 1921 in Bristol, CT., daughter of the late Fred and Blanche (Melius) White. She

was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol. She was a loving mother, grandmother and

great grandmother. She loved meeting people and selling items at the Flea Market. She did a lot of

crocheting and making baby sets which she gave away. She was a good cook an avid fisherwoman and

outdoorsman. She will be dearly missed by all.

She is survived by her son, Scott Broadwell and his companion, Barbara LaChapelle of Plymouth; her

daughter, Gail Broadwell of Skowhegan, ME; her grandchildren Jason Broadwell and Erin Broadwell, Robert

and Scott LaChapelle; her great grandchildren, Calob, Katelyn, Bryce, Lia and Cole; her special companion

and caretaker, Debra and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert L.

Broadwell.

A special thanks to the Pines at Bristol for their love and care.

Private graveside services will be at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St.,

Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com