Obituaries: Frances Mailhot

Hanover, NH – Frances Mailhot, 90, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

Frances was born Nov. 20, 1927 in Bristol, Ct, daughter of Didier and Marie Jane (Pelletier)

Perreault. She married her first love, David Adams, and together they had four children. Later in

life she met and married her second and last love, John Mailhot. They eventually retired to NH.

Frances was a feisty woman, who shared her opinions generously with anyone her eyes landed

She was fervent in her political views and could debate them seemingly not requiring oxygen.

She read continually and her curiosity lasted a lifetime. Frances was adventurous and loved being

current. She tackled using an iPad at 80 (keeping a cheat sheet taped to its back), and sported

vibrant colored clothes and lipstick. She was tickled by anything naughty, especially playful

puppies. She lived with Alzheimer’s many years before finally moving into an Assisted Living

Facility, Westboro House in West Lebanon, NH. There she made dear friends, Mary, a resident

and Doris her care giver. She loved both these women and enjoyed their friendships deeply.

Eventually her illness required more oversight and she spent the last year of her life in Hanover

Terrace. Her room was filled with sunlight and photos of her ever enlarging family. Her family is

grateful for the care and support she received from the staff.

Frances was predeceased by her husbands David Adams and John Mailhot, three brothers

Patrick, Roy and Roger; and three sisters Pearl, Loretta and Pauline.

Survivors include her sons David Mark Adams (Patricia), FL, Michael Adams, PA, Peter Adams

(Andrea), Ct and her daughter Holly Burnham (James), NH, her precious grandchildren, great

grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and her lifetime

dearest friend Eva (Toby) Testa.

The family will be gathering for her birthday in Nov. for a celebration of her life and a Memorial

Mass will be held in CT in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.