Obituaries: Gladys Dumais

Gladys (Daigle) Dumais, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 23rd at St. Mary’s Home in West Hartford, with her daughter by her side.

She was born on April 29, 1936 in Madawaska, ME the daughter of the late Raymond and Laura (Chamberlain) Daigle.

Gladys was one of nine children and was very proud of her French heritage. She moved to CT in 1956 with her husband Albert not knowing a word of English. Both Gladys and Albert had a passion for bowling and spent many happy years competing with each other on the bowling alley. They belonged to many leagues and won many trophies.

She also enjoyed her trips to the casino and was an avid fan of the UCONN Women’s Basketball Team.

Gladys leaves behind her daughter, Irene and her son-in-law Keith LeBeau of Southbury; her grandson Michael LeBeau and his wife Kelsey of Plantsville; her granddaughter Jacquelyn LeBeau of West Haven and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Madelyn “Maddie” LeBeau.

She is also survived by her sisters, Irene Albert of Madawaska, ME and Verna Dobson, wife of Rejean Dobson of South Windsor; her brother Norman Daigle and his wife Jeanine of Waldoboro, ME and many nieces and nephews and her two dearest friends, Ramona of Wolcott and Janette of Vernon.

She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Albert L. Dumais in 2001; her brothers Patrick, Herby, Edwin and Donald Daigle and her sister Rita Pelletier.

The family would like to thank Carol for her many years of help and support.

Calling hours will be held on Monday morning October 1, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 9AM until 10:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church, Maltby St. Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in Madawaska, ME at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Congestive Heart Failure Unit, St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St. Hartford, CT 06105. Their smiling faces and open arms will always be remembered.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gladys’ memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.