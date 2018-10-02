Obituaries: Lydia Register

Lydia Register, widow of Jessie Register of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday September 25, 2018.

She was born on July 29, 1926 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Leo and Mary Francini. She was a retired secretary from General Electric.

Lydia leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Leo and Zita Register of Farmington; her daughter and son-in-law Janis and Martin Hovanesian of Bristol and her grandchildren Lee-Michael, Christopher and Lee-Ann Register and Jesse Hovanesian.

Funeral services were privately held on Friday September 28, 2018.

