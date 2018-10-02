Obituaries: Marion Aiudi

Marion (Geitner) Aiudi, 76, died Thursday (September 27) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center in Bristol. Born in Dumont, New Jersey on November 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Emil Henry Geitner and Marion (Lippencott) Geitner.

A graduate of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Marion worked in the Administrative Services Division of the State of Connecticut before retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Thomas who resides in the United Kingdom; four stepchildren, Paul Aiudi of Weehawken, New Jersey, Jonathan Aiudi of Bristol, Ellen Valentin of Burlington, and Alicia Aiudi of New Britain; granddaughter Rachel Reese, and five step-grandchildren, Alexandra and Sean Aiudi, and Kelly, Elana and Connor Valentin. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Aiudi, and children Joseph and Jennifer Sweeney. The family extends grateful appreciation to all the staff at Sheriden Woods for the dedicated and dignified care given to Marion during the last years of her life.

Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, will be assisting Marion’s family.

