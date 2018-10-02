Obituaries: Mark H. Blumenthal

Mark H. Blumenthal, 57, of Bristol, beloved husband of Laurie (Roy) Blumenthal, died peacefully on Thursday (September 27, 2018) at home with his wife by his side. Mark was born in Hartford on December 24, 1960 and was a son of Marcia Budkofsky of New Britain and the late Alfred “Apples” Blumenthal. He was raised and lived in Hartford and West Hartford graduating from Conard High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then went on to work for the Hartford Board of Education serving as Head Custodian. A Bristol resident for the past 22 years, he was a member and past-president of AFSCME, member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was also a Mason. He enjoyed coaching his children in athletics and being their biggest fan, spending time with his puppies: Sasha (cocky) and Toby (stinky), riding his Harley Davidson: Shania, volunteering his time with the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (among others) and being with the love of his life married 35 years, Laurie. In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by three children: Alfred “Bubba” Blumenthal and wife, Jessica of Brookfield, a beloved first granddaughter: Ellery; Joshua Blumenthal and wife, Alyssa, of Bristol, and Ashley Blumenthal and fiancé, Emily Pickett of Smithfield, RI; mother: Marcia Budkofsky of New Britain; three brothers: Eric Blumenthal of Avon, Steven Blumenthal of New Britain, and Sol Blumenthal of Newington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday (October 3, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial, with military honors, and Jewish burial practices will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. All are welcome. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Funk Funeral Home in order to assist the family defray funeral expenses.

Please visit Mark’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.