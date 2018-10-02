Obituaries: Ramona Marquez

Ramona (Morales) Marquez, 85, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Rev. Emilio Marquez Sr., passed away on Sunday (September 30, 2018). She was born on August 31, 1933 in Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Pedro and Julia (Hernandez) Morales.

Ramona was a devoted member of 7th Star of Jacob Pentecostal Church, Bristol. She was married to Rev. Emilio Marquez Sr. who was the pastor of the church until he sadly passed away in 2011.

Ramona is survived by one son, two daughters, one sister, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday (October 3, 2018) between 5 PM and 8 PM. A service will be celebrated on Thursday (October 4, 2018) at 12 PM at Funk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to any charity of your choice in Ramona’s name.

Please visit Ramona’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.