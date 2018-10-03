Carousel Museum holding art contest for kids

The New England Carousel Museum and the Bushnell Park Carousel, is sponsoring an art contest for students in celebration of National Art and Humanities Month.

The contest opened on Monday, Oct. 1 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 11. Students in Pre-K through 12th grade are asked to create an original drawing or painting of a carousel animal. Pre-K and kindergarten students are welcome to use the carousel horse coloring page www.thecarouselmuseum.org.

Entries must not exceed 30 inches x 30 inches, and must include the artist’s name, address, phone number, and grade level on the back.

First, second, third, and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in five age categories. In addition, there will be a Best in Show award and a special Executive Director’s Choice award. First prize winners will receive $50; second prize winners receive a $25 gift card to the Carousel Museum gift shop; and third prize winners will receive a $15 gift card to Blick Art Supplies. All winners receive four admission passes to the Carousel Museum and four free rides at Bushnell Park Carousel. There are several honorable mention award ribbons as well.

Prizes will be distributed at the awards ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Entries must be submitted by mail or in person to the New England Carousel Museum at 95 Riverside Avenue in Bristol, CT, by Sunday, Nov. 11. Judging will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 13 by a committee made up of Carousel Museum staff and Education Department staff.

You can view the rules and download the coloring page at www.thecarouselmuseum.org.

For more information, contact the New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Avenue, Bristol, CT at (860)585-5411 or email manager@thecarouselmuseum.org