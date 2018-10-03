Obituaries: Donald M. Lamy, Sr.

Donald M. Lamy, Sr., 87, of Terryville, husband of Lydia M. (Brouker) Lamy passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at home.

Don was born June 13, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Joseph Louis George (George) and Sadie (Hilder) Lamy. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving from July 1952 to June 1954, and in the reserves until 1960. Don was assigned to the military police “508” with a detachment assigned to Berchgarden, Germany. As a young man he was employed by Ingraham Clock Co. He was employed by various companies in Connecticut, retiring as a mechanical engineer from Napco (Thermo Electron) in the Plymouth Industrial Park.

Donald was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. He was a former member of the Terryville Lions Club and a former coach of the Terryville Little League, from 1967 through 1976, coaching the Yankees and the Tigers over the years. Don was also a member of the over thirty softball league in the early ’70’s. He loved camping with family, Sunday drives, and helping people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Donald and wife Karen of Thomaston, Gary and wife Linda of Thomaston, William and wife Linda of Terryville; his daughters, Deborah Merci and husband David of Plainville, Denise Boissonneault and husband Paul of Derry, NH, Doreen Gagnon and husband Bert of Morris, Darlene Boucher and husband Paul of Plymouth, and Cheryl Gnitzcavich and husband Dan of Harwinton; his brother, George Lamy and wife Barbara of Terryville, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Lewis and Stephen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CT Humane Society. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com