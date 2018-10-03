Obituaries: Edward S. Galli

Edward S. Galli, 61, of Bristol, died on Sunday (September 30, 2018) at John
Dempsey Hospital. Edward was born in Hartford on January 1, 1957 and was a
son of the late Louis and Maude (Marchionda) Galli. He was raised in West
Hartford and graduated from A.I. Prince Technical School. A resident of Bristol
for the past 20 years, he worked for Walton Co. in West Hartford for over 40
years. He was fond of classic cars and was once the proud owner of a Pontiac
GTO Judge. Edward is survived by his son: Daniel Galli, and Nicole Jordan; his
loving companion, Tracy Whitford; his siblings: Stephan Galli, Suzanne
Kolaczenko, Pamela DeBonee, Mark Galli, and Cindy Solomson; and many
nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Sharon Wojcik. Funeral
services will be held on Friday (October 5, 2018) at 12 Noon at Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5
and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Neag
Cancer Center, c/o The University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc., 10 Talcott
Notch Rd., Suite 100, Farmington, CT 06032. Please visit Edward’s memorial