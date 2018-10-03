Obituaries: Edward S. Galli

Edward S. Galli, 61, of Bristol, died on Sunday (September 30, 2018) at John

Dempsey Hospital. Edward was born in Hartford on January 1, 1957 and was a

son of the late Louis and Maude (Marchionda) Galli. He was raised in West

Hartford and graduated from A.I. Prince Technical School. A resident of Bristol

for the past 20 years, he worked for Walton Co. in West Hartford for over 40

years. He was fond of classic cars and was once the proud owner of a Pontiac

GTO Judge. Edward is survived by his son: Daniel Galli, and Nicole Jordan; his

loving companion, Tracy Whitford; his siblings: Stephan Galli, Suzanne

Kolaczenko, Pamela DeBonee, Mark Galli, and Cindy Solomson; and many

nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Sharon Wojcik. Funeral

services will be held on Friday (October 5, 2018) at 12 Noon at Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5

and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Neag

Cancer Center, c/o The University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc., 10 Talcott

Notch Rd., Suite 100, Farmington, CT 06032. Please visit Edward’s memorial

web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com