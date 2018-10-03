Pedestrian hit by car on Farmington Ave. Tuesday

Police reported that on Oct. 1, there was a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Police reported that the pedestrian, Marlene Shepard, 48, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the crash, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Craig O’Connor at (860)584-3031.