The Bristol Police Department is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident that

occurred on Sunday, Sept. 30 around 7 p.m. hours. A truck towing a large boat backed into a vehicle parked in the lot of 910 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Cyr at (860) 584-3000 ext. 3254 or kevincyr@bristolct.gov.