Obituaries: John M. Reek, Sr.

John M. “Big John” Reek, Sr., 73, of Bristol, had left us
on Wednesday (October 3, 2018) at Countryside
Manor. John was born on July 11, 1945 in Brooklyn,
NY and was a son of the late James and Margaret
(Costabile) Hunter. A lifelong Bristol resident, he
worked for Superior Electric in addition to his work as
a bartender and bouncer. He enjoyed playing darts and
video games and was an avid poker player. He leaves a
daughter: Christine Gagne of Bristol; a son: John Reek,
Jr. of Bristol; a sister: Catherine Willis of Bristol;
grandchildren: Brandy Welesky, Melissa, James,
Courtney, Bethany, and David Reek all of Bristol;
great-grandchildren: Edward, Ethan, and Elizabeth
Welesky, all of Bristol; niece: Stephanie (Willis)
Crombie and husband, Brian, and great-niece: Emily,
all of Plainville. He was predeceased by his parents,
brother, James Hunter, and son-in-law: Matthew
Gagne. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday
(October 8, 2018) at 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the
convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may
call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 12 and
1 PM prior to the funeral. Please visit John’s memorial
web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com