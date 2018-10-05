Gridiron preview for Oct. 5

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The public schools in town are in the bye week for scholastic football while St. Paul Catholic is active in Week 5 of the season.

After a tough loss to Ansonia the previous week, undefeated Woodland travels to Bristol for a tough Naugatuck Valley League, interleague challenge – one of five that around the NVL that evening.

The Hawks have turned away some good competition this year but the Falcons want to turn the page on the first half of the season with a win against Woodland.

Here’s the match-up of the evening:

St. Paul Catholic (1-3) vs. Woodland (4-0)

Location: McPhee Field, Bristol

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: The series belongs to Woodland, 6-2. This is the ninth NVL showdown between the schools as the Falcons last beat the Hawks in 2016 behind a 28-19 effort on the road.

Last Week: Woodland defeated Wolcott 41-14 while St. Paul Catholic lost at Ansonia 46-6.

Last Season: In a close one, Woodland was able to top St. Paul Catholic 15-8 from Bristol on Oct. 28.

Quick Facts: Senior running back, Woodland’s Edit Krivca, is a handful to contain. If the Falcons can slow this guy down, the squad from Bristol has a chance in this one. He rushed for four touchdowns on opening night and then scored three straight in Woodland’s 35-14 win over Derby. And just last week in the contest against Wolcott, Krivca zipped up four rushing touchdowns. In all, he nabbed 174 yards on 20 carries over the winning effort. Woodland’s Nick Rousseau also has a little pep in his step and must be marked as well as a second option. This team also has answers on its defensive line and just over the first four weeks of the campaign, squad’s average just seven points-per-game versus the Hawks (Derby held the lead early against Woodland but it didn’t last long back on Sept. 21). It’s tough to practice against speed.

Final analysis: St. Paul Catholic would love to finish the first half of the season at 2-3, giving the squad plenty of momentum for the stretch run of the campaign. Woodland might be ripe for the pickings tonight but matching Krivca’s speed will be critical.