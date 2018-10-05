Happy birthday, Chippens Hill Middle School

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Chippens Hill Middle School celebrated the 25 year anniversary of the building opening, as well as honoring professionals who have been with the school since the opening.

“It’s our 25th anniversary from the first opening from 1993. We’re also honoring the retirement of our head custodian, who actually opened the building, which was John Mastroianni,” said dean of students, Kristy Ricciardone.

Assistant principal, Mariliz Fitzpatrick, hosted the event, and said, “Tonight is about honoring the work that John [Mastroianni],” who has “serviced the Chippens Hill community” since the school opened in 1993.

“So much has changed since we first opened our doors in 1993… However, the structure where all of this change is occurring… has not changed, and has maintained its beauty for all these years. This is due to the work ethic, the passion, the commitment of John Mastroianni,” said Fitzpatrick. “He has contributed to the student morning by leading his staff in creating a safe, clean, and healthy environment at an exemplary level… Educators are well aware that maintaining a building is not just about sweeping the floors and emptying garbage. The environment creates the structure needed for staff, students, and guests to perform at their maximum and feel safe.”

Honored on Thursday, Sept. 25, were Mastroianni; wellness teacher, Audra Larson; technology education teacher, Robert McConnell; and music teacher, Angela Lomaglio, all of whom have worked at Chippens Hill for 25 years.

“It is truly a pleasure and an honor to be part of today’s events. It feels like yesterday we were getting ready to open up the school. How time flies,” said Mastroianni. “I also want to thank my crew for making me shine. Everyone always worked hard getting the school ready over the summer each year, cleaning up after the snow storms, and making the school a little better each day. And last but not least, I would also like to say thank you to my wife for her support over the years.”

Current students Corey Lipscomb, Jillian Kovitch, and Matthew Smith, eighth graders in the advanced jazz band, played their instruments while people mingled. And, eighth graders Giatyalis Rosario and Luke Ricciardone, sang the song “A Million Dreams,” in dedication to Mastroianni.

Also honored were CHMS students who returned as teachers: Jimmy Hahn, a math teacher; Alyson Silva, a social studies teacher; Sara Wodatch, a science teacher; and Chelsea Salvatore, a wellness teacher.

PHOTOS by JANELLE MORELLI