Health listings, starting Oct. 5

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

BRISTOL

SEASONAL FLU CLINICS. Held by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. For residents of Bristol and Burlington who are 18 or older. Bring proof of residency of Bristol or Burlington. All insurance cars. Wear short sleeves. Bristol-Burlington Health District, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7682.

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

PLAINVILLE

FREE BOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 1 to 2 p.m. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.