Obituaries: Glenda Conopask

Glenda (Jenkins) Conopask, 93, formerly of Terryville, widow of Donald E. Conopask passed away October 4, 2018 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol.

Glenda was born May 24, 1925 in Van Buren, ME, daughter of the late George Wellington Jenkins and Susan (Everett) Jenkins. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Hamilton Standard of Farmington. She was a member of Terryville Congregational Church, Terryville Lions Club and Terryville/Plymouth Senior Citizens. Glenda loved to play bingo, knit and crochet.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Korzeniecky and her companion, Peter Murawski of New Britain, Donna Wunsch and her husband Gerald of Terryville, Sandra Chasse and her husband Michael of Bristol; her grandchildren, David Wunsch and his companion, Jennifer, and his son, Brody, Cari Vieira and her husband Henrique and their son Jase Bryan, Todd Chasse and his wife Erin and their children, Madison, Cameryn, Callan and Hadley, Shawn Chasse and his wife, Emily and their children Sophie and Phoebe, she also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Joseph Korzeniecky and several brothers and sisters. The family extends they’re thanks to the staff at Sheriden Woods for their special care.

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Wednesday October 10, 2018 at Terryville Congregational Church. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11AM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Terryville Congregational Church Book of Remembrance, 233 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 or Terryville Lions Club Charities, P.O. Box 72, Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com