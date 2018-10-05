Obituaries: Paul R. Fortier

Paul R. Fortier, 80, of Bristol, widower of Carmelia (Zarrella) Fortier, died on Wednesday (October 3, 2018) at home.

Paul was born on December 6, 1937 in Bristol and was a son of the late Joseph and Irene (Roberge) Fortier. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High School then served in the United States Air Force. He worked for New Departure for 30 years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of the VFW.

Paul is survived by his step-children: George Sullivan of Farmington, Antillio Sullivan of Bristol, and Angela Sullivan of Burlington; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all his siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be celebrated on Tuesday (October 9, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville.

The family will greet relatives and friends directly at the church from 10:30 AM until Mass commences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Hospital Heart Works; c/o Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010

Please visit Paul’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.