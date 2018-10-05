Police blotter for Oct. 5

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alexander Irizarry, 45, of 17 Barbara Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 24, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.

Maria S. Ramos, 36, of 77 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 24, and charged with not having insurance.

Andrew Warren Skinner, 28, of 324 Brewster Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 24, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.

Carolyn M. Melecio, 42, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.

Wilfredo Ocasio-Rosado, 27, of 81 West Main St., Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, first degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt of assault on a peace or fire or EMS worker, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Jonathan Michael Thompson, 29, of Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jeremy Boudreau, 38, of 24 Wolcott Hill Rd., Wethersfield, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and first degree failure to appear.

Erin Beau Lacombe, 42, of 36 Center St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and charged with fourth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.

Kayla Moreno, 20, of 63 East View Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, not having insurance, and operation of a motor vehicle with an adult instruction permit.

Patrick Phelan, 39, of 205 Stanwood Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and charged with permitting a minor to possess alcohol, risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, and second degree sexual assault with consent and without force or threat.