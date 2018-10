Senior listings, starting Oct. 5

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St, Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

PLAINVILLE

PROGRAM FOR OLDER ADULTS ON DATING AND STAYING SAFE. 10 a.m. Refreshments served. Presented by Chrysalis Center. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Free. Open to the public. (860) 747-5728 to register.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.