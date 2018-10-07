Fire report for Oct. 5

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Sept. 21

718 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

111 Daley St., assist police or other governmental agency.

790 Willis St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

47 Nicholas Dr., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

72 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Sept. 22

72 Sunnydale Ave., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

100 Stewart St., building fire.

Riverside Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

218 West St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

Sept. 23

204 Green St., power line down.

46 Pleasant Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Smoke detector activation, no fire.

77 Pine St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

97 Caeser Dr., smoke or odor removal.

670 East Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

50 Andrews St., unauthorized burning.

36 Wooding St., water or steam leak.

Sept. 24

389 Village St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

26 Ward St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

1019 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

255 Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Goodwin Street and Carleton Place, dispatched and cancelled en route.

66 Fox Hollow Lane, lock-out.

116 North Pond St., unauthorized burning.

321 Stonecrest Dr., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Adams Road and Route 69, good intent call, other.

400 North Main St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

80 Atlkins Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

420 King St., unauthorized burning.

Tolland Road and Mix Street, good intent call, other.

480 Wolcott St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Sept. 25

1080 Terryville Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

Tuttle Road and Wolcott Street.

Tuttle Road and Wolcott Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Willis Street and City Line, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Summer Street and Center Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Pine Street and Lois Street, accident, potential accident, other.

133 North St., power line down.

Stafford Avenue and Sonstrom Road, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Sept. 26

83 Atkins Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

30 Pleasant St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Oakland Street and Farmington Avenue, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

19 Driftwood Rd., smoke detector activation.

171 Circle St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

63 William St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

232 Vanderbilt Rd., water problem, other.

490 Stafford Ave.,

120 Dorothy Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

530 Stevens St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Sept. 27

West Washington Street and King Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

391 Main St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

10 Concetta Lane, system malfunction, other.

705 Lake Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

1400 Farmington Ave., outside rubbish fire, other.

Sept. 28

50 Emmett St., system malfunction, other.