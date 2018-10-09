City certified as Sustainable CT community

The City of Bristol is one of the first Connecticut municipalities to achieve certification as a Sustainable CT community. The town met high standards in a broad range of sustainability accomplishments to qualify for the prestigious Bronze certification.

Sustainable CT, a statewide initiative that supports and recognizes sustainability action by Connecticut communities, was launched last year and announced its first group of certified towns this week. In its application for Sustainable CT certification, the City of Bristol demonstrated significant achievements in actions in nine sustainable impact areas ranging from thriving local economies and vibrant arts and culture to clean transportation and diverse housing. The City of Bristol successfully completed actions included in numerous areas: Supporting Local Economy, Land and Natural Resource Stewardship, Creative Cultural Ecosystems, Dynamic and Resilient Planning, Clean and Diverse Transportation Systems, Efficient Physical Infrastructure and Operations, Inclusive Public Services, Efficient and Diverse Housing and Inclusive and Equitable Community Impacts.

“Energy efficiency and maximizing all of our assets to benefit the bottom line is a big priority this year,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “One of the first items the new City Council did in the new year was accept the Energy Plan and create an ordinance for a permanent Energy Commission.”

The City of Bristol and other certified communities will be recognized on Oct. 30 at the Annual Convention of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, followed by additional local and regional recognition events in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.sustainablect.org.