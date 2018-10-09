Obituaries: Alexander R. Morton

Alexander “Alex” R. Morton, 90 of Bristol, husband of the late Antoinette (Duva) Morton passed away on October 6, 2018. He was the son of the late McKinnell and Jessie (Carrara) Morton. Alex was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served for the US Army in Germany. Alex was the former owner of Academy Auto Sales, Inc. in Forestville where he spent many hours towing and repairing cars like his parents before him. He loved to watch a good Western movie with family and friends. He had horses from a young age and rode with his brother throughout his youth. Alex was a loving and devoted father. He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law Jesse A. and Maryann Morton, Sr. of Forestville, a daughter and son-in-law Maria Morton-Gorneault and James Gorneault of Bristol, a brother, Tony Morton of Florida, five grandchildren, Samantha Ann Gorneault, Reginald Alexander Gorneault, Jesse A. Morton, Jr, Jacob J. Morton, James W. Tattersall, a very dear friend, Kathleen Hull and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 9:00am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol followed by a 10:00am mass at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Calling hours will be held today, Tuesday, from 5-7pm at the funeral home. The Morton family invites you to send a condolence message in Alex’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

