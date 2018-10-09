Obituaries: Cynthia Stewart

Cynthia Stewart, 66, of Terryville passed away Friday September 28, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Cynthia was born February 13, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY, daughter of the late Rene and Joyce Nadeau. Prior to her

retirement she was employed by Risdon Mfg. of Thomaston. She loved camping, cooking, karaoke and going to

concerts.

She is survived by her sons, David Gorack, Todd Gorack and Ryan Gorack all of Terryville; her brothers, Ghalan

Nadeau of Torrington, Wayne Stewart of Waterbury, Tony Stewart of NY; her sisters, Gerri Nadeau of NY, Shelly Hull

of NY, Ginger Nadeau of Montana, Renee Nadeau of NY; Gloria Howard of Torrington; her grandchild, Sophia Gorack

and her boyfriend Richard Demora of Terryville.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday October 6, 2018 from

1 – 3PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com