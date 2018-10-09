Obituaries: Emily Ann Slater-Brooks

Emily Anne Slater-Brooks, 21 of Bristol, CT passed away unexpectedly on September7th, 2018 in Hartford, CT.

Born December 22, 1996, in Bristol CT, she was the daughter of the late Donald Slater and Kim Pearson. She attended local schools, was a past member of the Bristol Boys and Girls Club-Cambridge Park Unit and participated in the Bristol Youth Services internship program. Emily was a free-spirited personality, who liked to do things her way. She will be remembered for her the love and passion she demonstrated towards those who were blessed to know her. Emily was most happy when around children, especially her pride and joy, her niece Jazlyn Pressley who she shared a close and special bond with. Emily loved her family and friends and touched many lives with her beautiful spirit. Emily leaves to cherish her memory her two sisters Stephanie Perry and Erica Pearson of Bristol, one brother Lamare Brooks of Bristol, a special aunt Dorothy Brooks, a special friend Kristen Cummings of New Britain; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.