Maria Toth, 88, of Bristol, passed away Friday October 5, 2018 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Maria was born August 3, 1932 in Budapest, Hungary. She was a retired electrical engineer at O.Z. Gedney /

General Signal of Terryville.

She leaves a sister, Eva Toth.

Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be private. There are no calling hours.

