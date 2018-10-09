Sen. Martin says Rep. Ziogas lied to seniors

State Senator Henri Martin Oct. 4 in a press release refuted claims that Connecticut Democrats were the architects of the state income tax cut on Social Security income.

“I have always been honest with my constituents about my party’s proposals, achievements, and even failures,” Martin said in a campaign press release, “so I was shocked and disappointed when Representative Chris Ziogas lied to residents at the Bristol Senior Center on Oct. 3. He claimed that legislative Democrats proposed and pursued cutting the state income tax on Social Security income, which just isn’t true.”

Martin said in the press release legislative Republicans introduced five budget proposals throughout the session and each of those budgets called for cutting state taxes on Social Security. Democrats proposed FY 2018-2019 budget did not include language to cut taxes on Social Security and did not receive legislative approval. In fact, it was the Republican budget with the tax cuts for Social Security that received bipartisan approval on Sept. 15, 2017.

“Even though Governor Malloy vetoed our original budget, it became the blueprint for the next bipartisan budget that became law,” Martin said in press relesae. “I was glad Rep. Ziogas and his Democrat colleagues joined Republicans to pass a budget that did not include tax increases and maintained our originally proposed tax cuts for seniors.”

In the release, Martin said he plans to continue pursuing fiscally sound budgets that reduce spending, cut taxes, and move Connecticut toward a more financially stable future.

“And I will always be honest with my constituents,” he said in the press release.

Martin is seeking re-election to the 31st State Senatorial District, which represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.