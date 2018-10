Performance listings, starting Oct. 12

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

ADULT REHEARSALS BEGIN FOR 15TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOWCASE OF STARS. 6 p.m. St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

AUDITIONS FOR ‘CHRISTMAS CAROL HIGH SCHOOL.’ 12 to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Southington Community Theater will auditions for young performers ages 11 to 17. Prepare to read from script. Show will be Dec. 14 to 15. Register for audition at signup.com/go/OXvokXG. Southington Community Theatre Hall, 1237 Marion Ave., Marion. Southingtoncommunitytheatre.net. (203) 558-5358.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

THE 15TH ANNUAL SHOWCASE OF STARS. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.