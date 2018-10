WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

COOKING FOR ONE. 1:30 p.m. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Learn tips and get ideas on making easy, healthy meals. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Mondays at 8:45 in Room 101Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.