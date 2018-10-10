Support group listings for Oct. 12

MONDAY, OCT. 15

SOUTHINGTON

ALLY: A SUPPORTIVE GROUP FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS OF LGBTQ+ YOUTH. Offered by Turning Leaves Counseling. 7 to 8 p.m. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com

OCT. 30, NOV. 13, 27, DEC. 4, 18

SOUTHINGTON

PEN TO PAPER. 6 to 8 p.m. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

TWILIGHT TOPICS. For wellness professions, second Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. (beginning Oct. 8). For LGBTQ+ adults, second Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. (beginning Oct. 10). For teachers, first Monday, 5 to 6 p.m. (beginning Nov. 5). For teens, third Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. (Beginning Nov. 26). For parents, first Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. (beginning Dec. 5). Gather around a gas burning bonfire at twilight and tackle some of life’s challenges with the support of others. Led by Brandi Savio, LPC. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit St., Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com

BRISTOL

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-9831, (860) 583-0707.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol; 6 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol (for women only); 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington; 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 West Main St., Plainville. 7:30 p.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville (Men only). Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Fridays: 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

OPIOID EDUCATION AND FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS. 6 p.m. Offered by Wheeler Clinic’s Family Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. Open to the public and can be joined at any time.

SOUTHINGTON

VITALITY: A WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP. 7 to 8 p.m. Last Monday of the month. Bloom Yoga and Fitness on North Summit Street in Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com