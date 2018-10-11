Obituaries: Allen J. Fitzpatrick

Allen J. Fitzpatrick, 47, of Bristol, passed away on Monday (October 8, 2018). Allen was born on March 28, 1971 in Bristol and was the son of James and Helen (Farrar) Fitzpatrick. Allen loved his family, red corvettes, motorcycles, Giants football team, and playing his guitar.

In addition to his parents, Allen is survived by his son: Dillion Fitzpatrick of California; his daughter: Farrar Rose Fitzpatrick of Florida; his sister: Nancy Myers and her husband Todd of Florida; and his two nephews: Clark, his godson, and Grant Myers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (October 13, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (October 12, 2018) between 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163.

