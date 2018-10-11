Plans in the works for this year’s Holiday on the Hill

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be “revamping” the Children’s Holiday Parade, which will be part of the Holiday on the Hill Festival.

In a release from the chamber, the business organization asked for “entertainers of all types” to take part in the festival, and are asking for “people, groups, and companies” to participate by handing out items such as candy canes, lollipops, coupons, pencils, and more.

The chamber also wrote it is “seeking individual and corporate donations to ensure” the continuation of “this holiday tradition.” Non-profit organizations are invited to participate in selling fundraiser items.

Holiday on the Hill will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., on the Federal Hill Green.

If you are interested in participating, the chamber asks that you fill out and send in the participation form, which can be found at web.centralctchambers.org/events/Bristol-Chamber-Holiday-on-the-Hill-28th-Annual-Childrens-Holiday-Parade-8589/details.

The form should be returned to the Chamber by Friday, Nov. 9, and sent to “Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Holiday on the Hill Committee, The Executive Suites at 440 N. Main St., Bristol.”