Gridiron review for Oct. 12

It’s week six of the scholastic football season and both public schools are back in action, looking to get to the pay window.

Two weeks ago, both Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern missed out on victories as late second half rallies foiled the locals.

Now, with St. Paul Catholic enjoying a bye week, here’s what to expect out of the other two schools from the Mum City:

Bristol Central (1-3) vs. Maloney (4-0)

Location: The turf field at Bristol Central High School

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

The All-Time Series: The Spartans lead the all-time series 30-25-3.

Last Season: Back on September 29, Central fell at Maloney from Falcon Field in Meriden 34-7.

Last Week: The Rams were idle via the bye week.

Quick Facts: Central had that Middletown game within its grasp two weeks ago but ended up falling 17-9 as “the big play” burned the Rams. And Maloney is nearly a mirror image of the Blue Dragons and will take off down the field via quick dumps and rushes that turn into first down drives, majors yards after the catch or scores if not handled. Quarterback Elliot Good is capable of a 200 yard throwing game and pick a running back because they all can move the ball down the field in their the ground game. The Spartans are 4-0, beat Windsor to open the season, and haven’t scored fewer than 26 points in a game this season . On the flip side, Central has scored only nine points over its last two games but, in all honesty, it could have been much more but turnovers and miscues has kept the Central side scoreboard quiet. The Rams have some young, defensive studs and with talent like Jakob Salinas, the locals have big answers. Victor Rosa is an all-around good player and senior Jose Navedo does a little of everything. Back Darrell Payton makes gains on the ground and makeshift quarterback Justus Fitzpatrick is a warrior. He’s no Tom Brady but he hustles, plays both sides of the ball and leaves it all on the field. It’s just hard for Central to replicate the kind of speed the squad is going to see on Friday, in practice, against Maloney.

Final analysis: Maloney is going to be a handful but Central would be the first team to stop them this year. However, the Rams proved a ton against Middletown two weeks ago. This showdown should be competitive to start at least.

Bristol Eastern (0-4) at Newington (2-2)

Location: from Alumni Field, Newington

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: Newington leads the all-time series 17-14.

Last Week: The Lancers were idle via the bye week.

Last Season: Back on Sept. 28, Eastern snuck past the Indians 9-7 from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern.

Quick Facts: Eastern probably felt snake-bitten in the second half two weeks ago at Farmington as a 32-20 lead turned into a 40-32 loss. All the makings of an upset were there as the receiving crew helped reserve-turned-starting quarterback Bryce Curtin put up some big numbers. With regular starter Justin Marshall sick, Curtin picked up 187 yards while throwing a combined four TD receptions to Jaden Laprise (three TDs, 127 total yards) and Elijah Gagliardo. And the running game is back in fashion with Matt D’Amato nearing 200 yards for the season. Trinidad Gonzalez proved his worth in the rushing game and made an interception while punting the ball impressively versus Farmington. Everything is a work in progress but that first victory is on the horizon for the Lancers. Newington defeated Amistad by 40 points and South Windsor by seven so the squad enters this season’s contest at .500. The Indians have a new coach but lost 17 starters from last year’s squad. Most of the players competing against the Landers don’t have a ton of varsity experience and Lancers need to take advantage of that inexperience. Hopefully, Eastern can get to the pay window in Newington.

Final analysis: The Lancers have always played well in Newington and no matter which QB takes the field for BE, the Indians should be ready to absorb a couple touchdowns via an air show.