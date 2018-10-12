Obituaries: Yvette A. Gagne

Yvette A. (Lamontagne) Gagne, 89, formerly of Bristol, widow of Lucien Rene
Gagne, died on Wednesday (October 10, 2018) with her family by her side.
Yvette was born on October 7, 1929 in Berlin, NH and was a daughter of the late
Ephriam and Aurelie (Lessard) Lamontagne. She was raised and lived in Berlin,
NH until moving to Bristol in 1961. A parishioner of St. Matthew Church,
Forestville, she was known as a very positive woman who was always smiling.
She enjoyed reaching out to family and friends on the telephone. Yvette is
survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Elaine and Henry Raffia of Somers; a son
and daughter-in-law: James and Michelle Gagne of Syracuse, NY; a brother:
Joseph Emile Lamontagne of Satellite, FL; four grandchildren: Ryan Raffia, Amy
Bernier and husband, Mark, Cody Faulkner, and Luke Faulkner; four great-
grandchildren: Owen and Olivia Raffia, and Bailey and Mason Bernier; and
several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five brothers: Emery,
Dennis, Clarence, Leon, and Normand Lamontagne, and her three sisters: Jeanne
Bouchard, Doris Tardiff, and Dora Jacques. The family thanks the staff of
Evergreen Health Care in Stafford Springs for their compassionate care of our
mother. A Mass of Christian Burial for Yvette will be celebrated on Saturday
(October 13, 2018) at 12:30 PM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin, NH.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol
on Saturday between 11 AM and 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations
may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite #
4B, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Yvette’s memorial web-site