Obituaries: Yvette A. Gagne

Yvette A. (Lamontagne) Gagne, 89, formerly of Bristol, widow of Lucien Rene

Gagne, died on Wednesday (October 10, 2018) with her family by her side.

Yvette was born on October 7, 1929 in Berlin, NH and was a daughter of the late

Ephriam and Aurelie (Lessard) Lamontagne. She was raised and lived in Berlin,

NH until moving to Bristol in 1961. A parishioner of St. Matthew Church,

Forestville, she was known as a very positive woman who was always smiling.

She enjoyed reaching out to family and friends on the telephone. Yvette is

survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Elaine and Henry Raffia of Somers; a son

and daughter-in-law: James and Michelle Gagne of Syracuse, NY; a brother:

Joseph Emile Lamontagne of Satellite, FL; four grandchildren: Ryan Raffia, Amy

Bernier and husband, Mark, Cody Faulkner, and Luke Faulkner; four great-

grandchildren: Owen and Olivia Raffia, and Bailey and Mason Bernier; and

several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five brothers: Emery,

Dennis, Clarence, Leon, and Normand Lamontagne, and her three sisters: Jeanne

Bouchard, Doris Tardiff, and Dora Jacques. The family thanks the staff of

Evergreen Health Care in Stafford Springs for their compassionate care of our

mother. A Mass of Christian Burial for Yvette will be celebrated on Saturday

(October 13, 2018) at 12:30 PM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin, NH.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol

on Saturday between 11 AM and 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations

may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite #

4B, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Yvette’s memorial web-site

at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.