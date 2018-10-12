Police blotter for Oct. 12

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sheri L. Bolduc, 45, of 47 Harrison St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 27, and charged with third degree larceny.

Terry McCready, 52, of 156 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 27, and charged with operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, not having insurance, and second degree failure to appear.

Charles Mishler, 56, of 5 Camp St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 27, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Jessica Cyr, 33, of 167 Liberty St., Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Scott Joseph Dade, 30, of 800 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order in a non-threatening manner.

Kevin Garcia, 32, of 45 Sequin Dr., Groton, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, second degree harassment, second degree threatening, and criminal violation of a restraining order.

Kirk D. Marshall, 31, of 37 New St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Matthew Perry, 34, of 8 Phelan St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and third degree larceny.

Arthur White, 29, of 189 Laurel St., apartment 2B, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 28, and charged with two counts of sale of a narcotic substance, carry and sale of dangerous weapon, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, distribution of a controlled substance less than 1,500 feet from a school, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Jeremiah Carlson, 26, of 33 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 29, and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Sharrard Keith Cole, 36, of 46 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with two counts of violation of probation, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Laura Cournoyer, 52, of 502 South St., apartment D1, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with violation of probation.

Anthony J. Cruz, 20, of 113 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with interfering with an officer, and second degree failure to appear.

Dylan A. Fournier, 25, of 11 Addison St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with assault on a peace or fire or EMS officer, and fourth degree sexual assault.

Marc Lafountain, 43, of 146 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.

Raymond A. Meng, 31, of 502 South St., apartment A6, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 30, and charged with interfering with an officer.

Jacob Candelaria, 20, of 65 Bartholomew St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, evading responsibility of physical injury, failure to turn on a restricted turn, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, carrying a pistol without a permit, and having weapons in a motor vehicle.

William Jones, 39, of 447 Church St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with misuse of plate, theft of a number plate or insert, operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, third degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.

Terri A. Kaplinski, 59, of 69 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Sara Rackliffe, 56, of 852 Creek Crossing Trail, Whitsett, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael A. Rappleyea, 51, of 109 Vincent Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with failure to register a sexually violent offense.

Daniel Trudel, 37, of 81 Bayberry Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1, and charged with disorderly conduct, and assault on a victim aged at least 60 years.

Justin Bidwell, 43, of 32 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and charged with illegal sale or delivery or transporting a long gun.

Kimberly A. Bishop-Caperton, 47, of 169 Main St., apartment 3, Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Chandler Dante Foss, 19, of 50 Crocker Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and charged with third degree burglary, and sixth degree larceny.

Dante Westerlund, 22, of 88 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ronald Barnes, 53, of 40 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with violation of probation.

Mary A. Farrar, 56, of 30 Sherwood St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Fritz C. Lockwood, 41, of 100 Castrbridge Crossing, Simsbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Raymond A. Meng, 31, of 502 South St., apartment A6, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, improper operation of a bicycle with a helper motor, failure to obey a stop sign, and second degree giving a false statement.

Ardell O’Neal, 19, of 84 Howard St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction, and second degree failure to appear.

Joshua Shepard, 29, of 516 Farmington Ave., apartment 1, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to have lights lit or devices illuminated.

Gail Sharon Sullivan, 64, of 179 Divinity St., apartment 1W, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and not having insurance.

Krystal Dawn Crossley, 33, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, and charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

David J. Michaud, 29, of 826 Pine St., apartment 9, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Troy Nickolas Miller, 22, of 20 Northwestern Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, and charged with failure to wear a seat belt, failure to drive in the proper lane, possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one-half ounce of cannabis, and second offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.

Robert W. Quistberg, 74, of 17 Frankie Ln., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, and charged with failure to renew registration, reckless driving, evading responsibility of property damage or injury, and failure to drive right.

Carolynn F. Wright, 24, of 826 Pine St., apartment 9, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.