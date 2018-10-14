Fire report for Oct. 12

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Sept. 28

50 Emmett St., system malfunction, other.

67 Arrowhead Dr., good intent call, other.

135 Georgetown Rd., detector activation, no fire, unintentional.

Mechanic Street and Posa Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

363 Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

23 Driscoll Dr., smoke or odor removal.

Camp Street and Farmington Aven., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 29

70 Gaylord St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Dino Road and Daley Street, unauthorized burning.

South Street and Emily Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Shawn Drive and Shrub Road, service call, other.

Sept. 30

40 Matthews St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

199 Riverside Ave., lock-out.

95 Riverside Ave., biological hazard investigation.

39 Elm St., lock-in.

Barnes Highway and Central Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1175 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

1097 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

52 Sheila Ct., person in distress, other.

North Main Street and Irving Street, smoke scare, odor of smoke.

27 Davis Dr., system malfunction, other.

Oct. 1

153 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

480 Woodland St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

52 Sheila Ct., person in distress, other.

King Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1444 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

480 Wolcott St., lock-out.

Jerome Avenue and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Oct. 2

Pine Street and Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Center Street and West Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

736 Hill St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

66 Beths Ave., lock-out.

86 Claire St., good intent call, other.

Perkins Street and Tanglewood Road, power line down.

70 Gaylord St., detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

131 King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

266 West Washington St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Oct. 3

470 Terryville Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

75 Woodfield Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

Camp Street and O’Sullivan Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

517 Emmett St., lock-out.

398 Riverside Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

34 Farmington Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

1444 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

728 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

Oct. 4

1444 Farmington Ave.

50 Emmett St., unauthorized burning.

Mix Street and Jerome Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

1444 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

25 Main St., steam, vapor, for or dust thought to be smoke.

Oct. 5

33 Welch Dr., detector activation, no fire, unintentional.