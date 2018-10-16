Obituaries: Ruby Brayall

Ruby (Gertz) Brayall, of Terryville, widow of Richard Brayall passed away Saturday October 13, 2018 at home.

Ruby was born March 16, 1938 in Hamden, CT, daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby (Stacker) Gertz. Ruby loved

bingo and her grandkids but mostly her dog Layla.

She is survived by her sons, Frank Laudieri and his wife Linda of Oakville, Loran Brayall of Maine, David Wilcox of

Thomaston; her daughters, Lisa Brayall of Terryville, Jeannine Brayall of Thomaston, Christina Caldwell and her

husband Chad of Maine; her brothers, Gus Gertz of Killingworth, Ken Gertz of Cheshire, Robert Gertz of Maryland;

her daughter-in-law, Cindy Laudieri of Waterbury, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was

predeceased by her sons, James Laudieri and Chad Brayall.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in

charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ARF, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786

