Obituaries: Scot A. Holmes

Scot A. Holmes, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday (October 11, 2018) at Sheriden Woods. Scot was born on December 30, 1965 in Bristol and was the son of Dorothy (Archambeault) Holmes and the late William R. Holmes Sr.

He was raised in Wolcott where he graduated from Wolcott High School before moving to Bristol. He enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing and hiking.

In addition to his mother, Scot is survived by his two sisters: Robin Hislop and her husband Art of Southington and Michelle Holmes of Bristol. Scot is predeceased by his four brothers: Randall, William Jr., David and Todd Holmes.

A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

