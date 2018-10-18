Obituaries: Joan Plawecki

Joan Plawecki (Robertson) 79, passed away on October 12,

2018 with family and friends by her side. The daughter of the

late John and Dorothy Robertson (Ronaghan). She graduated

from Bristol High in 1958, raised her family and went on to work

for her husband’s business Sundown Electric in the 1970’s and

later retired from Behrens B & P Plating. She is survived by her

husband of 60 years Theodore Plawecki, daughters Tammy

Plawecki and her spouse June Gorden, Kim Brown and partner

Aaron Dhawan, and Judith Dick and finance’ Ron Witkoski. She

also leaves behind her beloved twin brother John Robertson,

sisters Shirley and (Len) Tirrell, Lana and (Buzz) Bissonette,

Linda Mitchell and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She

will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Jay Dick, Robert

(Catherine) Brown, Rachael Brown and the many dear friends

that she made over the years. Known to all of us as “Grace” for

her clumsiness, Joan will always be remembered for her fun-

loving personality, she could always make you laugh. Life will

not be the same without this precious woman in our lives. Love

you forever Mom!

A memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday October 20, 2018

at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Relatives and

friends may visit at the funeral home from 11am to 2pm Saturday.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com