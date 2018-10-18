Obituaries: Joan Plawecki

Joan Plawecki (Robertson) 79, passed away on October 12,
2018 with family and friends by her side. The daughter of the
late John and Dorothy Robertson (Ronaghan). She graduated
from Bristol High in 1958, raised her family and went on to work
for her husband’s business Sundown Electric in the 1970’s and
later retired from Behrens B & P Plating. She is survived by her
husband of 60 years Theodore Plawecki, daughters Tammy
Plawecki and her spouse June Gorden, Kim Brown and partner
Aaron Dhawan, and Judith Dick and finance’ Ron Witkoski. She
also leaves behind her beloved twin brother John Robertson,
sisters Shirley and (Len) Tirrell, Lana and (Buzz) Bissonette,
Linda Mitchell and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She
will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Jay Dick, Robert
(Catherine) Brown, Rachael Brown and the many dear friends
that she made over the years. Known to all of us as “Grace” for
her clumsiness, Joan will always be remembered for her fun-
loving personality, she could always make you laugh. Life will
not be the same without this precious woman in our lives. Love
you forever Mom!
A memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday October 20, 2018
at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Relatives and
friends may visit at the funeral home from 11am to 2pm Saturday.
www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com