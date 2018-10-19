Gridiron preview for Oct. 19

It’s time for another weekend of scholastic football and without a shadow of a doubt, the Bristol Central football squad has the momentum going into its clash again Newington.

Off a 29-22 upset of Maloney, will it be back-to-back triumphs when the squad travels to Newington?

How about Bristol Eastern, battling a very good Platt squad from Alumni Field in Bristol, getting to the pay window for the first time this season?

And of a bye week, St. Paul Catholic is looking to start the second half of the season with a big win against Crosby.

Here’s what to look for:

Bristol Central (2-3) at Newington (3-2)

Location: from Alumni Field, Newington

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: This showdown marks the 29th all-time encounter between the squads. The Rams lead it 16-11-1.

Last Season: Back on Oct. 20, Central nipped the Indians 20-17 from BCHS.

Last Week: Central upset Maloney 29-22 while Newington was a 25-7 victor over Bristol Eastern.

Quick Facts: Central ran the ball down Maloney’s throat as Justus Fitzpatrick (31 carries, 161 yards) and Darrell Payton (16-54) made gains in the Central running attack. And it paid off thanks to the offensive line. And Fitzpatrick made all six of his passes for 57 yards to help move the chains. That’s a big plus. Two huge interceptions kept Maloney off the scoreboard late and credit the defense because when the Spartans were threatening late, Central had all the answers. And the defense will have to bring it because Newington has some offensive firepower. The Indians will turn to Dylan Ness-Fair at running back and Nick Pestrichello at QB. The squad has big defensive stoppers but when the Indians make mistakes, Central’s offensive talents must make those turnovers count.

Final analysis: Get ready for a second half surge as the Rams are hoping for a fast finish to the campaigning that includes a victory at Newington.

Bristol Eastern (0-5) vs. Platt (4-1)

Location: from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the 56th meeting between the schools. Platt leads the all-time series 31-23-1.

Last Week: The Lancers fell at Newington 25-7 while Platt won its game at Wethersfield 26-19.

Last Season: Platt beat Eastern 52-39 in a wild and wooly affair from Falcon Field in Meriden.

Quick Facts: Eastern hasn’t come close to putting a full 48-minutes together but you can see what the squad could be in chucks. The defense, who made eight tackles for losses against Newington, did not allow the Indians any offense over the second half of its 25-7 loss last week. And the seven points should have been triple that if interceptions and turnovers didn’t squirm its way into the BE offensive schemes. QB Bryce Curtin had another solid game, Elijah Gagliardo is improving by the week, and the squad isn’t too far away from a trip to the pay window. Platt quarterback Lorenzo Sanson is a quality chucker who averages about 125 yards-per-game this season while Roberto Salas is a potent rusher who averages 8.2 yards-a-carry and a touchdown-per-game. The squad’s only loss is a 21-14 overtime setback to Windsor and its lines should be a handful for Eastern.

Final analysis: This is going to be a tough one for the Lancers. Platt can plaster points on the board but if Eastern could make some early stops, this could be a good one for the locals.

St. Paul Catholic (1-4) at Crosby (0-5)

Location: Jimmy Lee Stadium, Waterbury

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: This is contest No. 6 between the NVL programs with the Falcons holding a slim 3-2 series lead.

Last Week: St. Paul Catholic was idle was the bye week as was winless Crosby

Last Season: The squads did not play each other last season. In their last encounter in 2015, St. Paul Catholic was a big 36-6 winner over the Bulldogs from Bristol. The Falcons have won three straight against Crosby.

Quick Facts: This could be a long evening for Crosby as the squad has given up all least 44 points in all its games this season. Offensively, the crew from Waterbury had scored 38 total points and against St. Paul Catholic, that won’t be enough. And two weeks ago, the Falcons were primed for a big upset over Woodland but a 22-7 halftime lead was not enough. St. Paul Catholic rushed for nearly 200 yards against Woodland and, if the team can duplicate those numbers once again, the Falcons have a chance in this one. Watch for Connor Bogdanski, QB Kevin Ashworth, Quentin Conner and any other running back that gets the ball to put up some outstanding numbers. Out of the bye week, it’s a chance for St. Paul Catholic to start getting back to .500.

Final analysis: The Woodland game was a one-point loss and the Falcons were only one score away from re-seizing the contest. But in this one against Crosby, expect a full 48-minute effort and a St. Paul Catholic victory.