Obituaries: John H. Shores

Shores, John H., 88, of Bristol, husband of Theresa M. (Muscello) Shores, died on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at The Pines at Bristol. John was born in Bristol on October 31, 1929 and was a son of the late John Henry and Velda (Stanke) Shores. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and was an electrician with Maynard Electric before retiring. John was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife, John is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Karla Shores of Bristol; a brother, Frederick Shores of East Hampton; a sister, Barbara Eckstrom of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at St. Anthony Church, 111 South St., Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St. #1, Hamden, CT 06517. Please visit John’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

