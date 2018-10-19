Obituaries: Vincent P. Audibert, Sr.

Vincent P. Audibert, Sr., 87, of Bristol, husband of Bernice (Gaudreau) Audibert, passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born July 30, 1931 in Ft. Kent, ME, and was a son of the late Joseph and Esther (Michaud) Audibert. He was a bookbinder from 1955 until his retirement in 1998. He started working at the former Hildreth Press in Bristol and then worked at Data Mail in Newington. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol, and after his retirement he attended mass every day. He loved sports, especially baseball and basketball. He liked working on jigsaw puzzles. Vincent was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Besides his wife Bernice, he leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Shawna Audibert, Jr. of Terryville, two daughters and a son-in-law, Ruth and Jon Faasen of Bristol, and Roxanne Lonkoski of Unionville, a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Lucien Theriault of Ft. Kent, ME, a sister-in-law, Agnes Audibert of New Britain, seven grandchildren, on great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Audibert. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:30 am in St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Conn. Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Audibert family invites you to send a condolence message in Vincent’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

