Police blotter for Oct. 19

The Bristol police reported the following incidents:

Shawna Leigh Capolupo-Brooks, 25, of 102 Leigh Ave., Thomaston, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with sale of narcotic substances, conspiracy to commit the sale of narcotic substances, and sale of certain illegal drugs.

Diodenny Danny Cruz, 34, of 18 Wall St., Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order via threatening, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Andrew Robert Hobson, 46, of 339 Hunting Hill Ave., Apt. 7, Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with second degree sexual assault on a victim less than 18 years of age, and the actor of the assault was a guardian.

Amanda Michelle Taillon, 22, of 103, Griffin Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, and second degree failure to appear.

Richard Thomas, 51, of 110 High St., Apt. A5, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Ian Wessels, 18, of 183 Prospect St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 5, and charged with sale of a controlled substance.

John James Guzzardi, 48, of 92 Main St., Apt. 6, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Tamika N. Hatton, 30, of 180 Rockwell Ave., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Fritz Lockwood, 41, of 534 N. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with interfering with an officer.

Brad Mccall, 51, of 31 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Raymond A. Meng, 31, of 502 South St., Apt. A6, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Crystal Ortiz, 23, of 226 Pearl St., Middletown, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, criminal attempt of second degree kidnapping, first degree unlawful restraint, and second degree failure to appear.

Maria Rodriguez, 47, of 27 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Edelmiro Castellar, 40, of 183 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 7, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Harriet Anne Phelan, 63, of Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 7, and charged with second degree threatening.

Genetta Bennett, 24, of 48 High St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Glynn Lewis Miller, 36, of 88 Seymour St., Windsor, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 8, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to obey a control signal.

Christopher Nieva, 25, of 84 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 8, and charged with violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.

Kazimierz Sawicki, 58, of 48 Emmett St., Terryville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 8, and charged with failure to obey a control signal.

Robert Gibson, 35, of 132 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Jason A. Larson, 43, of 56 Glen Eagle Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and interfering with a 911 call.

Victor Negron, 35, of Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Bonnie M. Davis, 32, of 49 Old Farm Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Dwight Leon Dimock, 39, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Kendall D. Gainese, 46, of 52 Glen Eagle Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Steven Michael Montoni, 25, of 630 West Main St., Apt. 3, Cheshire, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and charged with failure to drive a reasonable distance apart by motor vehicle, resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

Tanisha Ruiz, 22, of 59 W. Washington St., Apt. 36, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and charged with disregarding a yield sign.

David G. Gonzalez, 40, of 70 Boardman Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 11, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Curtis Johnson, 48, of 31 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 11, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and failure to register an offense against a minor or a sexual violation that occurred outside of Connecticut.

Alan Silva Machado, 40, of 58 Wesley St., Apt. 2, Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 11, and charged with unsafe movements of an unstopped car.

Matthew Warren Fazzino, 32, of 55 Cold Springs Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 12, and charged with criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon.

Dawn Raymond, 35, of 102 Jennings Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 12, and charged with not have a dog or cat rabies vaccination, failure to have license for a dog, and allowing a dog to roam.

Michael Tiernan, 57, of 4 Sunnyridge Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 12, and charged with simple trespassing.

Pedro Juan Alicea, 28, of 26A Darling St., Apt. F, Southington, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked, traveling too fast for conditions, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and two counts of violation of probation.

Suzanne Daigle, 43, of 29 First St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jack U. Michaud, 21, of 39 School St., Apt. 393, Terryville, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 13, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Stacey L. Palmiero, 30, of 91 Keegan Rd., Plymouth, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and interfering with an officer.

Robert A. Spann, 56, of 100 Metro St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 14, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.