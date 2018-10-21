Fire report for Oct. 19

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Oct. 5

33 Welch Dr., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

24 Fireside Lane, power line down.

1200 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

Oct. 6

44 Josephine Terrace, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

23 Fair St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

52 Williams St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

70 Gaylord St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

736 Hill St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional. 177 Prospect St., lock-out.

34 Rockwell Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 7

97 South St., cooking fire, confined to container,

846 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general clenup.

Oct. 8

284 North Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.

345 Burlington Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

43 Emily Lane, unauthorized burning.

Stafford Avenue and Grove Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

425 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

425 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

20 Rollinson Rd., carbon monoxide detector activatin, no CO.

Oct. 9

44 Debra Lane, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

115 School St., lock-out.

41 Brewster Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

56 Frederick St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Lake Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Oct. 10

Prospect Street and Queen Street, power line down.

Pine Street and Lincoln Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

126 Davis Dr., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

59 Buckley Ave., attempted burning, illegal action, other.

645 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

27 Mercier Ave., passenger vehicle fire.

Camp Street and O’Sullivan Dr., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

651 Jerome Ave., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

747 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

255 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

1228 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

12 North St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Oct. 11

370 Emmett St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

275 Beths Ave., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

North Main Street and Farmington Avenue, unauthorized burning.

215 Park St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

44 Elberta St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

Summer Street and Center Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

747 Pine St., lock-out.

Oct. 12

200 Blakelee St., lock-out.

1660 Stafford Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

Queen Street and Prospect Street.