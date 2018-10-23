Imagine Nation receives grant from Thomaston Savings foundation

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center announced it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation to support a series of Family Engagement Programs for children and families to be held at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center through June 2019. These family events will provide the opportunity for parents and children to engage in hands-on activities that focus on a specific theme that is both fun and educational.

“We are most appreciative for the continued support from the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation. Their generosity allows us to make Imagine Nation accessible for families in our community who might not otherwise be able to visit and benefit from the rich educational experiences that we provide for children,” said Coral Richardson, vice president, in a press release.

For further information, visit website www.imaginenation.org or call (860) 314-1400.